Catholic Bishops’ Conference and Christian Council express disappointment over exclusion from education forum

Mohammed Ali Feb - 18 - 2025 , 12:13 1 minute read

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) have expressed disappointment over their exclusion from the National Education Forum, a key event aimed at addressing challenges in Ghana’s education sector.

The forum is scheduled for February 18-19, 2025. Despite their longstanding role in providing education across the country, the two religious bodies were not included in the list of invited stakeholders.

In a statement issued on February 17, 2025, the GCBC and CCG described their exclusion as a setback to inclusive dialogue on education reform.

The groups, which manage hundreds of schools serving thousands of students, warned that their absence from the forum could result in policies that do not reflect the values and needs of many Ghanaians.

“We are deeply concerned by this decision,” the statement read. “Our schools have been at the forefront of providing quality education, especially in underserved communities. Excluding us from such an important discussion weakens the collective effort needed to address the challenges facing education in Ghana.”

The two groups have called on the Ministry of Education to reconsider its decision and include them in the forum.

This development comes at a time when Ghana’s education sector faces challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, teacher shortages, and disparities in access to quality education.

The National Education Forum is expected to address these issues and propose solutions.