Ghana Card to replace NHIS cards by December

The National Health Insurance Scheme card will be phased out at the end of the year, with the function to be transferred to the Ghana Card.
Nearly half of the Ghanaian population have registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), enabling them to access healthcare services in public facilities and some private outfits.
In line with the process, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has intensified its public education on the imminent transition to make the effort a seamless exercise for both the institution and the public.
The Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIA, Mr Kwadwo Tweneboa-Kodua, announced this at the authority's mid-year review meeting in Kumasi yesterday.
He said linking NHIS cards to the Ghana Card would save the authority the cost of printing its own biometric ID cards.
"In line with the government's agenda on digitisation, the NHIA has deployed a number of digital solutions to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in its service delivery to all Ghanaians.
"I would, therefore, challenge management and staff of NHIA district offices to intensify education on the use of the mobile renewal service code of *929#, so that NHIS members can easily renew their membership at their convenience and comfort," Mr Tweneboa-Kodua said.
He called on healthcare providers to be educated to renew their credentialing, using the online credentialing portal, while taking advantage of the "claim-it" electronic platform to submit their claims for reimbursement.
Mr Tweneboa-Kodua told the meeting that in spite of the biting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashanti Region had made some strides in terms of the registration of NHIS members and the payment of claims to healthcare providers.
He said by the close of June this year, the region had an active membership of 2,429,586, which represented about 73 per cent of its over three million population.
"As of now, healthcare providers in the Ashanti Region have been paid their NHIS claims up to the end of March this year,” he added.