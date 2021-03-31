Ghana Armed Forces receives 40 new armoured vehicles

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday received 40 new armoured vehicles to help contain security threats in Ghana.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the vehicles to the GAF at a ceremony in Accra.
Dubbed Cobra II, the specialised vehicles are armoured personnel carriers.
They are to help the GAF to contain and even better the security threats posed at the northern borders, as well as provide the necessary protection for the western and eastern frontiers.
On Wednesday, 31st March 2021, I presented forty (40) Cobra II Armoured Personnel Carriers to the Ghana Armed Forces,...Posted by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 31 March 2021