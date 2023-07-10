Ghana achieves Rotary International District status; David Osei Amankwah is first District Governor

Kweku Zurek Jul - 10 - 2023 , 16:11

Ghana has attained the esteemed status of a Rotary International District, marking a significant milestone in the country's commitment to service and community development.

The investiture ceremony, held in Accra on July 8, 2023, witnessed the official appointment of Mr. David Osei Amankwah as the first District Governor of Rotary International District 9104.

Rotary International is a renowned global organization that brings together 1.4 million individuals dedicated to creating positive change worldwide. With a mission to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance understanding, goodwill, and peace, Rotary has played a vital role in various fields since its establishment in Ghana in 1958.

The organization's focus areas encompass maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, community and economic development, basic education and literacy, peacebuilding and conflict prevention, and supporting the environment.

Ghana's Rotary clubs have been instrumental in championing projects aligned with these focus areas, notably the provision of clean water to combat Guinea worm disease. Rotary's collaboration with partners has resulted in over 80 percent of Ghana's population gaining access to clean water.

Furthermore, Rotary has been a key contributor to the global effort to eradicate polio, working alongside international organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, and WHO. Thanks to the diligent efforts of Rotarians in Ghana, the country has been declared polio-free.

The redistricting process has allowed Ghana to establish its own single-country district, District 9104, as of July 1, 2023. This transition comes after considerable membership growth over the past decade, meeting the criteria set by Rotary International for district status, which includes a minimum of 75 clubs and 2,500 members. Currently, Ghana boasts 63 clubs with approximately 1,600 members.

During the investiture ceremony, attended by esteemed representatives and high-profile dignitaries, including H.E. President John Agyekum-Kufuor and Rotary International Director Patrick Chisanga, Lady Justice Georgina Theodora Wood delivered an inspiring address. The retired Chief Justice of The Republic of Ghana acknowledged Rotarians' significant contributions to society and emphasized the importance of championing women empowerment and playing an active role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

District Governor David Osei Amankwah outlined three priority areas for his term. First, he aims to empower and encourage the youth by providing them with skills training and support for employment and entrepreneurial development.

Secondly, he plans to embark on impactful legacy projects, including the provision of solar vaccine shelters to bridge gaps in cold chain equipment at health facilities. Finally, he intends to support environmental sustainability by leading tree-planting initiatives across the country, aligning with the government's efforts through the Forestry Commission.

Rotary activities are funded through The Rotary Foundation (TRF), the organization's charitable arm. TRF has consistently demonstrated transparent and accountable fiscal management, earning the trust of donors and partners. The Foundation spends 6 cents per dollar on administration, with the remaining funds used to support future projects. Rotary's collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in which every US dollar contributed to TRF is matched, further exemplifies the responsible management of funds.

Rotary International Director Patrick Chisanga praised Ghana's achievement as a standalone district, highlighting the potential for increased resources and growth. He encouraged the district to identify pressing needs and tap into available funding opportunities, mentioning Rotary's substantial contributions to fighting malaria and other diseases.

The attainment of district status signifies Ghana's commitment to Rotary's core values and its dedication to service and humanitarian efforts. As a standalone district, Ghana is poised to make an even greater impact, harnessing the vast potential within the country and driving growth and service on a larger scale. Rotary's legacy of hope and transformative action continues to inspire Rotarians across Ghana as they strive to make a difference in their communities and the world at large.