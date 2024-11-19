Fidelity Bank partners UNFPA on medical project

Daily Graphic Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

Fidelity Bank has partnered the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on a campaign to end obstetric fistula in Ghana.

Consequently, the bank has made an initial contribution of GH¢50,000 towards the seven-year partnership, dubbed Partnership to End Fistula in Ghana (PEFIG), which aims to prevent, treat and reintegrate women affected by obstetric fistula.

Advertisement

Obstetric fistula is a devastating injury that often results from prolonged and obstructed labour.

It can lead to incontinence, infection and social stigma. Despite being preventable and treatable, many women in Ghana continue to suffer from this condition due to limited access to quality maternal health care.

A release issued in Accra yesterday said, “Through the PEFIG initiative, Fidelity Bank and UNFPA aim to address obstetric fistula through prevention, treatment, reintegration and capacity building.

“This collaboration will focus on raising community awareness, providing medical care and surgical interventions, supporting economic and social reintegration of survivors, and training healthcare professionals.”

Goals

In addition to the immediate goals, the release explained that the partnership would support the coordination of resources for fistula repair, secure logistics and supplies for treatment, mobilise further resources, and engage in advocacy to raise awareness on this issue.

It said Fidelity Bank’s involvement also extended to supporting the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (IDEOF) and promoting related policy support and advocacy.

The Deputy Managing Director, Wholesale Banking, Fidelity Bank, Kwabena Boateng, said: “Our commitment to this partnership with UNFPA to end obstetric fistula in Ghana reflects our deep-rooted belief in supporting maternal and child health.

“This partnership addresses both the medical needs of women affected by obstetric fistula and the essential reintegration and empowerment aspects, helping them regain dignity and economic independence. Our initial contribution of GH¢50,000 is only the beginning, as we are dedicated to supporting this cause in the long term.”

Priority

Mr Boateng further underscored Fidelity Bank’s history of prioritising maternal and child health, noting, “We've supported similar initiatives, such as the ongoing renovation of the Mother and Child Unit in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.

“We are fully invested in supporting this cause long-term, knowing that there is no immediate end to this work. By focusing on prevention, we aim to reduce the need for treatment over time, creating a sustainable impact for the future."

UNFPA Country Representative in Ghana, Dr Wilfred Ochan, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank for the support.

He mentioned the impact of this partnership, noting UNFPA’s contribution of over $70,000 for mobilising, repairing, and reintegrating fistula survivors this year alone.