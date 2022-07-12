Ghacem supports infrastructure in northern Ghana

Ghacem Limited has donated 11,000 bags of cement to deprived communities in the northern part of the country as part of its flagship corporate social responsibility programme known as the Ghacem Cement Foundation (GCF).
Set up in 2002, the foundation annually gives cement to institutions across the country grouped into Southern (Central, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Eastern and Greater Accra regions) and Northern (Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Ashanti regions) sectors, as a support package for the institutions which are currently undertaking various infrastructural projects.
The secretariat has, since its inception, donated a total of 650,000 bags of cement valued at a cost of GH¢39 million.
This year, the foundation budgeted over 25,000 bags with beneficiaries in the southern sector receiving a total of 14,000 bags at a ceremony held in Cape Coast on June 6, 2022.
Northern sector event
Over 111 beneficiaries from the northern part of the country gathered in Kumasi on June 30, 2022 to receive cement allocation chits for various health and education projects. Also present were members of the Ghacem Distributors Association, Ashanti Region was led by the Chairman, Clement Effah, C.E.O of Clemonic Company Ltd., who were on hand to endorse the impact of the foundation on their market activities.
Addressing representatives of beneficiary institutions from the northern sector, Managing Director of Ghacem, Stefano Gallini, said the company was happy to give back to society, as it cared about the plight of deprived communities in the country.
“This year, we budgeted 25,000 bags because we wanted to see our communities grow as we add our quota towards national development through the foundation,” he said.
“We recently donated two truckloads in support of the Appiatse disaster rebuilding project and as a company that cares about the environment, we support the Ghana Wildlife Society and other sustainable programmes such as the national tree planting agenda by the government,” he stated.
Good partners
The Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea of the Owirenkyi Traditional Area and Chairman of the foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, in his report, urged the beneficiaries to be honest about the application and apply for more cement to serve as good partners of Ghacem to develop Ghana.
Briefing the gathering on the mode of application, he said there were two types of application that were to rehabilitate an existing structure that needed work to be done and for new structures for which the community had reached lintel level and needed support.
He said the procedures for support included providing an original application letter from the head of an institution (The head teacher/master, doctor-in charge or medical assistant/administration and head, midwife), a letter from the district director of education or health, a letter from the DCE or any senior government official or chairman of the Town Development Council or head of the religious institution.
The Head of the Ghacem Cement Foundation Secretariat, Benny Fiifi Ashun, who doubles as the Marketing & PR Manager of Ghacem, in an interview, announced the opening of the cement application for the year 2022/2023, and urged the Upper East and Upper West regions, as well as institutions to put in more applications in 2023 to drive the cause of developing the whole of the country.