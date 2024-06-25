Roads Minister inspects ongoing projects in North East Region

Construction works on some roads and bridges in the North East Region are progressing steadily.

Some of the projects are completed while others are at various stages of completion.

The 105.3-kilometre stretch projects included Demia-Guabuliga, Guabuliga-Wungu, Guabuliga-Langbinsi, Kpasenkpe-Yagba and Yagba-Kubori-Mankarigu stretches, as well as the Mishuo bridge.

The projects, which are expected to be completed by the end of the year, formed parts of the government’s commitment to improve road infrastructure in the new region.

Inspection

This came to light when the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, inspected ongoing road projects in the region last Wednesday to ascertain the progress of work on the projects.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction with the progress of works on the projects so far and expressed the hope that they would be completed on schedule, saying "For some of the projects physical progress is 63 per cent ahead of schedule".

He said the projects, when completed, would not only improve the road networks, which were being constructed for the first time but would also connect the area to other regions.

That, he said, would go a long way to improve the livelihood of the residents as they would transact their businesses and access health care with ease. "It is on record that the roads that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has constructed supersedes other governments in the history of Ghana.

“These roads will improve transportation and economic activities in the districts and the region at large," Mr Asenso-Boakye said. He indicated that plans were far advanced to construct the main road of Walewale town into a dual carriageway to improve traffic flow.

For his part, the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, thanked the government for making efforts to improve road infrastructure in the region. He said that was the first time the area had witnessed such massive development, stating that it had received its share of the national cake.