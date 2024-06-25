Solar Panel training programme launched

Juliet Akyaa Safo Jun - 25 - 2024 , 09:57

Electricians and electrical students in their last year of training can now undertake short courses to become solar technicians and sales persons following the launch of a Solar Training programme in Accra, last Friday.

The programme, which is implemented by PartnerAfrican Project in partnership with Ghana TVET Service (GTVET) and UWZ, an environmental Centre in Germany, will be offered in three training centres.

They include Applied Technology Institute(ATI), Accra Technical Training Centre, and Prefos Electrical Training Centre in Kumasi.

Modules for the training comprised Solar System Installation and Design, Sales, and Marketing, designed with the input of training providers in TVET schools, the Association of Ghana Industries, GTVET, Commission For Technical And Vocational Educational Training (CTVET) and Solar companies.

Trainees

The trainees will, among others, utilise software to determine the optimal direction for solar panels. They will be taking essential calculations for properly sizing batteries and inverters for On-Grid, Off-Grid, and Hybrid systems.

Upon completion, the trainees would also be equipped with the needed skills and expertise to be consultants. They will also receive certification from the Commission for TVET after completion.

The event was on the theme: "Enhancing Employment & Conditions: Collaboration with the Private Sector to Promote Employment and Enhance Working Conditions in the Electrical Sector with a Spotlight on Solar (Photovoltaics) PV."

Project

The International Project Manager of PartnerAfrican project, Carola Schmidt, explained that about €120,000 had been invested in the three training centres participating in the project.

She said the three-year project which began in December 2022 would promote solar training and solar revolution in the country. “We have mobile vans that go into rural areas in other regions to give training to people interested in the training,” she said.

The Project Manager urged students and electricians to enrol in the training at the three selected schools to become solar installers and marketers. “We also train in marketing because we think that knowing how to install is good but being able to sell the installation to clients is also crucial,” she added.

Partnership

The Deputy Director in Charge of Training and Development, TVET, Philibeth Nkrumah, said the public-private partnership was crucial in addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment.

She said the TVET’s partnership with PartnerAfrica was instrumental in improving working conditions in the electrical sector, with a particular emphasis on Solar. “By focusing on Solar PV, we are not only addressing the immediate need for clean energy but also positioning Ghana as a leader in the renewable energy sector in Africa.

“We are committed to ensuring that our graduates not only find jobs but also work in environments that are safe, equitable, and conducive to continuous learning and development,” she added.

She thanked PartnerAfrica and industry partners for their support and collaboration.

Enrol in training

The Principal of Applied Technology Institute, Emmanuel Kotey Ashie, reiterated that renewable energy was the way forward in achieving the vision of a greener planet.

He indicated that the direction of the country towards solar energy and the abundance of solar energy, called for an increase in solar systems and experts. “This is the first standardised training for solar installers in the country, so I encourage students and electricians to enrol,” he stated.