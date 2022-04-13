GES invites NIB to probe corruption allegations in SHS computer placement

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has written to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), requesting for investigations to be conducted into allegations of corruption in the placement of students under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).
There have been a series of allegations of corruption associated with the placement of students into various senior high schools under the CSSPS, with some parents and members of the public claiming that some persons are collecting monies and effecting changes in the placement exercise.
In some instances, fingers have been pointed at top officials of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ghana Education Service/Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat.
In a letter dated April 5, 2022, addressed to the Director-General of NIB, signed by the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa and seen by Graphic Online, the GES stated: "Management of Ghana Education Service will be grateful if your office could launch a full-scale investigation into these allegations to establish their authenticity or otherwise."
"We are ready to fully co-operate with your office in this exercise," the letter added.
Below are some details from the letter seen by Graphic Online
REQUEST FOR INVESTIGATIONS
