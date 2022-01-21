GES appoints newly trained teachers.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released postings for newly trained teachers into the service.
The announcement of the appointment of the newly trained teachers was issued in a press statement by the Ghana Education Service (GES).
In the press statement released and signed by the Director of Human Resources Management and Development of the GES, Mrs Adjoa Van Vicker today, the service announced that appointed personnel were selected based on a certain criteria.
Newly appointed teachers include persons who have particularly; completed and passed the Public Colleges of Education Examination in 2020, passed their licensure exams, completed the mandatory National Service, and applied for recruitment into the Service.
The statement further noted that appointment letters have been released and can be accessed on www.gespromotions.gov.gh at a fee of Gh¢10.00.
Newly appointed teachers are expected to “report to the Regional Directors with their appointment letters and certificates for further directives”, it added.
Below is the statement.