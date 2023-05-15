GAEC, AfESC signs MoU to advance research

Maclean Kwofi May - 15 - 2023 , 14:39

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult (AfESC) to enable them to complement each other in their activities in the country.

The agreement seeks to enable the two institutions to collaborate to promote the development of joint research, studies and other programmes of mutual interest.

As a result, the two parties are to develop new and expand existing collaborations to provide mutually beneficial projects to both public and private sector participants on health, nuclear medicine, environment and sanitation issues.

The Director General of GAEC, Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare, signed the MoU on behalf of the commission, while the Managing Director (MD) of AfESC, Dr Abena Asomaning Antwi, initialled for the consult.

Satisfying agreement

Addressing the press after the signing ceremony in Accra, Professor Dampare expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, saying that it would pave the way for the two parties to work together to pursue a common goal in research.

“I envisage much deeper works into the areas of cooperation in the agreement and, to a larger extent, improve the lives of Ghanaians and beyond,” he said.

He said the commission was mandated to carry out research into the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology and its development.

Also, he said the commission was engaged in research, education and commercialisation of its research, among others through its institutes, which include the Radiological and Medical Sciences Research Institute (RAMSRI).

He said the RAMSRI was a medical research institute employing nuclear and allied techniques to promote human health and nutrition in the country.

For her part, Dr Antwi described the collaboration as a refreshing one that comes to augment existing efforts by the two parties in achieving higher heights in the areas of common interest.

According to her, it was a joy to see this collaboration, which has been on the table for quite some time, firmed up.

She said the consult was a research wing of the Jospong Group of Companies mandated to provide sustainable environmental solutions and consultancy services.

“AfESC also undertakes a broad spectrum of research, training and problem-solving to develop viable solutions for private and public organisations, institutions and individuals in the environmental sector and beyond,” she added.