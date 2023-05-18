Ga Traditional Council affirms ban on Public Address Systems in churches and institutions

Kweku Zurek May - 18 - 2023 , 08:37

The Ga Traditional Council restated on Wednesday that the use of Public Address Systems by churches and other institutions, which was prohibited as part of the ban on drumming and noisemaking, remains in effect.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, emphasized that the members of the Ga Traditional Council had never approved the use of microphones and public address systems by the clergy or any other individuals, even at reduced volume in auditoriums and other institutions.

In a statement from the Ga Traditional Authority, signed by the Ga Mantse, it was clarified that although the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs aimed to explain the requirements of the ban on drumming and noisemaking, it would be misleading to suggest that churches could utilize public address systems at reduced volumes during worship.

The statement highlighted that the ban on drumming and noise making has been observed annually since time immemorial and should continue to be upheld this year as well.

"We consider this to be our custom; Customary Law is an integral part of Ghana's laws and should be appropriately observed," the statement affirmed, urging the public to continue respecting the ban on noise making.

In response to the statement from the Ga Traditional Council, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs issued a statement on May 15, 2023, to clarify that the clergy could use microphones at reduced volumes in churches and auditoriums.

Furthermore, the statement stated that minimal clapping of hands was permitted only in church auditoriums.

However, the statement also encouraged everyone to adhere to the customs and traditions of the Ga Traditional Area and other subsequent areas.