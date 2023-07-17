G-PAK launches 50th anniversary - Pledges to ensure best practices

Emmanuel Bonney & Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Jul - 17 - 2023 , 05:46

G-Pak Limited, a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has launched its 50th anniversary celebrations with a pledge to continue to adhere to best practices to maintain its position as leader in the industry.

The Board Chairman of the company, Ato Afful, said his outfit would not relent in its effort "to deliver standout services at speed to our customers while consistently increasing shareholder value and importantly developing and looking after our people".

As part of activities to mark the anniversary which was celebrated on the company’s premises in Accra last Friday, a 50th anniversary logo inspired by the theme: “Experience our heritage,” and a Pantera machine capable of producing over 15,000 books in an hour were unveiled.

About G-Pak

G-Pak was established in 1973 as Graphic Packaging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the GCGL, then known as Graphic Corporation.

It subsequently commenced operations as a key strategic business unit responsible for the commercial printing and packaging business of the company.

The SBU started off with the production of quality labels and skillets for two of Ghana’s priced manufacturing firms — Unilever Ghana Limited and Pioneer Tobacco Company (PTC), later rebranded as British American Tobacco Company (BAT), among other firms.

Progress

The MD said in the year 2000, Graphic took a strategic decision to recapitalise G-Pak by inaugurating new offset presses and created conditions for it to operate as a fully autonomous limited liability company.

“The purchase of the offset presses, reinvigorated the company’s new wave in the printing of books and in 2002, G-Pak installed its first five-colour Heidelberg CD 102, and has since progressed to install two five-colour Heidelberg SM 74, one four-colour Heidelberg SM 74, 2 two-colour Heidelberg SM/SX, and a one-colour GTO press machine.

“We have recently installed a 4 stall/MBO folding machine and a wide array of laminating and binding equipment that put us in the league of the best top three press houses in the country according to ratings by the Ministry of Education pre-textbook printing evaluation results for 2022,” he said.

Mr Afful said the company’s vision was to be a sustainable market leader in its three lines of business — bookwork, packaging and commercial printing.

Tribute

The acting General Manager of G-Pak Limited, Kingsley Mate-Kole, paid tribute to both past and present management and staff of the company for their foresight, professionalism and sacrifices over the years which he said had kept the company focused in its vision of being a sustainable market leader in its three lines of business.

The Production Manager of G-Pak Limited, Vincent Kusi-Appiah, said the company currently had 140 production staff who worked diligently to ensure quality outcomes.

In their solidarity messages, some clients of G-Pak commended the company for its capacity to deliver quality work on time.

The clients included Heidelberg Ghana, Geniusloci, Town and Country Books Services, Jebacosi Company Limited and the Ghana Paper and Converters Association.

The President of the Ghana Printers and Paper Converters Association, James Appiah-Berko, said the association was proud of the achievements of G-Pak and for its excellence.

Some past and present staff of the company also graced the event.