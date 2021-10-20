Funny face to undergo drug use test, psychiatric examination

The Kaneshie Magistrate court has granted the Police permit to subject Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny face to psychiatric examination and drug use test.
This followed a request by the police for an order from the court.
Funny Face was arrested last Monday [October 18, 2021], for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some social media.
The drug use test is to be conducted at the Police Hospital while the psychological test is to be conducted at a public psychiatric hospital in Accra.
The court did not take the plea of the accused person as he was yet to be examined psychologically.
Further action
The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police, Mr Alexander Kwaku Obeng has told Graphic Online that the service was happy to have secured the court order for the psychiatric examination and drug test.
He said the outcome of the psychiatric examination would determine the next action to be taken by the police.
He explained that the police requested for the court order for the psychiatric and drug use examination because of the history of funny face.
In February 2021, the Ofaakor District court committed Funny Face to the psychiatric hospital for two weeks.
That was after he had been was arrested by the police in Kasoa for unlawfully discharging a firearm at a pub.
The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko ordered the Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he did not sound normal when he appeared before the court.
The court said Funny Face might be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression.