Full Gospel World Convention will impact economy — Organisers

Kwame Larweh Apr - 19 - 2023 , 09:01

More than 2,500 businesses and their leadership will converge on Accra from July 13 to 15 for the Full Gospel Men's Fellowship International World Convention.

The convention is being hosted for the second time on the continent after being held in Nigeria initially in its 70-year history.

Economic impact

At a press launch in Accra last Monday, the President of Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship (FGBMFI), Emmanuel Baba Mahama, said the convention would largely impact the Ghanaian economy with the investments made by the businesses in the hospitality sector over the 3-day period.

"Hotels, and the hospitality industry at large will benefit from the expenses these business men and women will incur while in the country," he noted.

Mr Mahama revealed that businesses in the country would also benefit out of the global business networking they established during the convention.

"There is going to be a business seminar during the convention where businesses will engage with their partners on the international front to build their businesses," he stated.

The Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Dr George Prah, outlined modalities for an effective convention in the country.

He said each day of the convention had been well planned and tailored to meet the satisfaction of all participants.

"We have catered for everything; all activities and their time and venue have been sorted; sitting capacities and eateries have also been dealt with," he noted.

The international President of FGBMFI, Francis Owusu, urged business leaders in the country to take advantage of the convention and establish a beneficial business venture for their businesses.