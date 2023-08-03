Full Gospel Church launches 5-year vision

Edmund Smith-Asante Aug - 03 - 2023 , 08:28

The Full Gospel Church International (FGCI), a member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has launched its five-year vision, named Vision 2027.

Vision 2027 is intended to reinforce the mission of the church, which is to “bring people to Jesus for membership in His family; build them to maturity; train them for ministry in the church and send them to fulfil their mission in the world in order to magnify God’s name by leading people to be devoted to Christ, building relationships with one another and influencing their community for Christ”.

The launch of the five-year vision also marks a significant turning point for FGCI, signifying its commitment to embrace transformation and expansion of its positive influence through evangelism.

The event, which took place last Saturday (July 29), at the FGCI Catherina Mensah Chapel (CMC), Comm. 12, Tema, was attended by members of its General Council and several distinguished guests within the Christian family.

Fulfilling the mission

immediate past President of FGCI, Most Rev. Dr S. N. Mensah, emphasised the significance of cultivating a positive and growth-oriented culture within the church, to achieve greater efficiency and success in fulfilling its mission.

The Chairman of the church's National Advisory Council, Elder Samuel K. Apenteng, highlighted the importance of trust in creating a cohesive and purpose-driven environment that fosters team building and excellence.

In his address, the host and President of FGCI, Bishop Dela Fiagome, speaking on "Discipling the Nations and the Transformation Discipleship, Christian Life and Service Seminars (CLASS)", called upon all pastors, ministry leaders and church members to wholeheartedly commit to the vision and actively work towards its manifestation, not only for the church's growth but also for the benefit of the entire nation.

Other speakers included a Deacon of the church, Rudolph O. Matey, who spoke about aligning the church's structures and processes with the vision.

Very Rev. Clement Kojo Rockson emphasised nurturing the next generation of leaders, while Rev. B. T. S. Amartey highlighted the need to enhance FGCI's community presence and social action.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, who was the guest speaker, congratulated the FGCI on its foresight and commended the church for its outstanding dedication to its mission.

He further encouraged members of FGCI to continue their impactful work in the community and beyond.