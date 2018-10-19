French Chamber of Commerce holds General Assembly

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIFG) has organised its 2018 Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) at the residency of the French Embassy in Ghana.
The event also marked a farewell networking soiree for the former Board Chairman of the CCIFG, Mr Patrick Prado.
The CCIFG has been recognised as one of the most active bilateral Chambers of Commerce in Ghana and also in the CCI France International network.
Over 60 companies have been supported in their development in Ghana.
In accordance with the CCIFG constitution and following the elections by participants present, the following members were elected to serve on the new board: Mr Patrick Prado as honorary President, Celestino Alvarez Neira as President, Paulo Fernandes as Vice-President; Ernest Kuetche as Treasurer; Jean Paul Nassar as Vice
Treasurer and François Bacci for the position of General Secretary.
The chamber had as its administrators Mawuli Ababio, Frédéric Albrecht, Stéphane Daou, Eric Fanchini, Rachel Kouamé and Kwasi Tabury.
Bilateral relations
After contributing to improving bilateral relations in Ghana, Mr Prado said: “Saying farewell to you all today is one of the most difficult tasks I have had to face throughout my eight-year experience in this beautiful country.”
“I enjoyed my time in Ghana and I am going back home with a lot of memories.
“I have made friends who became family and life-long associates, and they all made the experience worth its while,” he stated.
Mr Prado, who is the Founder of the CCIFG, was the Managing Director of Allianz Ghana.
CCIFG
The CCIFG is an association of companies and professionals belonging to different sectors, which aims at supporting, fostering and enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations between French and Ghanaian companies.
With over 20 business sectors represented, the CCIFG acts as a business support system to its members by providing information through market studies, product-market testing, prospective missions and trade shows.
To ensure members receive the most benefits, the CCIFG continues to organise business networking events to provide a platform to engage and establish potential business partnerships.