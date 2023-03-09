Fraudulent internet links not associated with former Prez Mahama - Cyber Security Authority warns internet users

Kweku Zurek Mar - 09 - 2023 , 16:59

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned internet users against clicking two malicious links in circulation which purport to provide access to a monetary grant from a former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

In a public alert issued today (March 9, 2023), the CSA said the links were mainly being distributed through social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Telegram.

The webpages displayed after the links are clicked come with the message: "Former President JOHN MAHAMA on Feb 1st 2023. Offer a New Grants of 2,000 GHS to individual to support all Citizens and Empower the Youths. My idea for the introduction of this is to make every individual happy and empower our Youth for business and career goals. Get Your Own 2,000 By Filling The Form Below. The JOHN MAHAMA 2,000 GHS New Grant Support for All Ghanians. Applicants are to fill the form below and click on Apply".

A form titled "Mahama's Grant Application Form" is also displayed on the web pages for interested persons to submit Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

Warning

The Authority also warned that harvested Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from applicants of the websites may be used for phishing attacks and other online fraudulent activities.

"The public is hereby informed to disregard the offer as the former President is not associated with these websites," the alert reads.

Other recommendation

The CSA also warned internet users to be cautious of links that were unsolicited and pay attention to the domain names for any website that claims to be associated with a high-profile personality.

"Contact the CSA if you need help to confirm the authenticity of links," the alert adds.

"Pay attention to the content on sites you visit. Fake or malicious sites are likely to have several spelling and grammatical errors. • Avoid clicking on links in suspicious or unexpected messages and emails, especially those that ask you to enter personal information or login credentials.

"Keep all your software especially antivirus up to date. This will help prevent attackers from exploiting known vulnerabilities in your software or operating system".