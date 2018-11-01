France Ghana Alumni executive board inaugurated

A four-member executive board of the France Ghana Alumni Association has been inaugurated at a ceremony at the Residence of France in Accra
.
About 120 members of the association were present at the special cocktail reception, which started with the election of the executive, followed by networking.
In her address, the Ambassador of France to Ghana, Madam Sophie Avé, said she was pleased to receive the alumni at the residence and congratulated them.
She stressed the importance of academic exchanges between France and Ghana and underlined the importance of the France Alumni network in Ghana.
Ambassador Avé encouraged the alumni to harness their networks to foster professional opportunities in Ghana and across the sub-region.
Ms Anita Erskine and Dr Eric Graham, both France alumni, encouraged all France Alumni in Ghana to come together to build a well-connected community of bilingual professionals who can work in Ghana and within the francophone sub-region.
Alumni
Dr Florence Teiko Vanderpuye, who is the Executive Director of the Rosh Pinnah Foundation, was elected President.
In her acceptance speech, she expressed her vision to mobilise the alumni to use French as a way to contribute to sustainable development goals and contribute to
Mr Maurice Mawugbe was elected vice-president, Ruth Fordjour the treasurer and Mr Makafui Dordor, secretary.