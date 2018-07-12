Graphic Online

14 prostitutes plead for forgiveness in court

BY: GNA
Fourteen out of 16 prostitutes who were put before an Accra District Court for soliciting for sex have prayed the Court to forgive them because they would henceforth refrain from such acts.

The sixteen includes 10 Nigerians, five Ghanaians and a Liberian.

The fourteen accused pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court drew their attention to the fact the act of soliciting was an offence against the laws of the country.

It convicted the accused on their own plea and imposed a fine of GH 300 cedis each on them. The accused in default would serve a three-month jail term each.

Two others who denied the charged were granted bail in the sum of GH 5,000 cedis with a surety each.


Prosecution narrated that on Sunday 8 July, this year; the Police at Cantonments embarked on a swoop at Danquah Circle and Togo Embassy area and arrested 16 women engaging in soliciting.

According to Prosecution, the swoop formed part of Police exercises aimed at getting rid of suspected criminals who have embarked on a countless number of robberies.

