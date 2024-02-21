Four-month-old baby sets world record for remarkable talent

India Today Feb - 21 - 2024 , 14:52

A four-month-old infant named Kaivalya from Nadigama town in Andhra Pradesh has garnered widespread admiration for achieving an extraordinary milestone, setting a record that has captured everyone’s attention.

Kaivalya, under the loving care of her mother Hema, has demonstrated an exceptional ability to recognize 120 distinct items ranging from birds and vegetables to animals and even photographs.

Kaivalya's mother, Hema, noticed her baby's special talent and decided to share it with the world. The family recorded a video showcasing Kaivalya's abilities and sent it to Noble World Records.

The team at Noble World Records, just like everyone else, was amazed. After carefully reviewing the video and testing Kaivalya's talents, they concluded that she deserved a special certificate, making her a world record holder at just four months.

The child's parents expressed their immense joy and thanked everyone for the support. They hoped that Kaivalya's story inspired other parents to discover and celebrate the unique talents their little ones may possess.