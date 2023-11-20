Foundation to support orphans, underprivilleged launched in Bolgatanga

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Nov - 20 - 2023 , 07:40

A foundation to provide material support and skills training to orphans and the underprivileged has been launched in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The foundation, named “Paulina Bulmuo Foundation”, was officially launched to coincide with the 70th birthday celebration of its founder, Paulina Bulmuo.

Subsequently, the foundation made its first donation of assorted items to the Mama Laadi Children’s Home in Yorogo in the Bolgatanga Municipality to address some of the basic needs of the orphanage.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, toiletries, educational materials and drinks, among others.

Best gift

Speaking at the event, the eldest son of the founder, Pastor Grant Bulmuo, said the best gift for their mother on her birthday was to set up the foundation to mobilise resources to support orphanages in northern Ghana.

He noted that the foundation would protect orphans and vulnerable children by providing for their basic needs in the areas of shelter, health and education so that they could live dignified lives in society.

Additionally, he said that the orphans would be provided with entrepreneurial skills to enable them to acquire basic knowledge in some trades to set up small enterprises to become self-reliant.

“The long-term objective is to extend support to widows, the aged and deprived persons to give hope and shore-up their self-esteem as well,” he added.

Giving to the poor

Addressing the gathering, Mama Bulmuo stated that the best way to live one’s life was to live for others, hence the setting up of the foundation to extend the needed support to the poor and needy in society.

Referring to the bible, she said although payment of tithes and offering to God was the responsibility of every Christian, the best way to give resources directly to God was to give to people who could never pay back.

“A more excellent way to give directly to God is to give to persons who are hungry, thirsty, homeless and poor,” she said, and added that “this is exactly why the foundation has come into being; to contribute immensely to improving the well-being of the disadvantaged.”

Gratitude

For his part, an Administrative Officer, Ayariga Ismann, who received the items and spoke on behalf of the management of the orphanage, expressed gratitude to Mama Bulmuo for her support.

He recounted that some years back when the orphanage faced water challenges, Mama Bulmuo donated a polytank to them, which immediately addressed the problem.