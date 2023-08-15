Foundation supports 100 widows

Diana Mensah Aug - 15 - 2023 , 10:07

The Director of Universal Aid Dispensation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Raphael Ntiri, has advised Ghanaians to shun ideologies and desist from behaviours that lead to the abuse of vulnerable people in the community.

He explained that vulnerable individuals especially widows across the country were left on their own to battle their respective emotional and financial challenges.

“Over the years, vulnerable people in our community are stigmatised, shunned and shamed, and many of these abuses go unnoticed, or even seen as normal,” he said

Event

He said this when the foundation supported 100 widows within communities in the Ablekuma Constituency with foods items and funds.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oils, packs of soft drinks, biscuits, toiletries, tin milk and milo among others.

The exercise was to provide a basic livelihood relief and sustainable socio-economic development for widows in the community.

Initiative

Mr Ntiri, in an interview, said the foundation was geared towards helping vulnerable people such as widows, orphans, the aged, sick and the disabled people in the society.

“So as part of our activities, we decided to select some widows in the Ablekuma Constituency and share in their plight as well as care for their safety and welfare.”

Mr Ntiri therefore encouraged them not to give up in life even in the midst of difficulties, saying “widowhood is something that affects women of all stages of life and managing this new life changes whether financial or family challenges.

It is never easy."

He appealed to governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists to accord vulnerable people the attention they deserved to ensure their needs were met, adding “we can identify them in societies and reach out to them by emulating such gesture.”

Mr Ntiri added “most of the widows are unable to care for their children and they resort to the streets and indulge in all manner of social vices, hence the need to support them.

Beneficiaries

A widow, Doris Osei Brako, expressed appreciation to the foundation for caring for the welfare of widows in the community, adding that they would use the opportunity to work hard to better themselves.

She therefore advised widows to take stock of their lives and prepare for a better future for themselves and their children.

Another widow, Mary Okine, also thanked the foundation for the support and appealed to other organisations to emulate the gesture.