Foreign Architects cautioned to acquire license before operating

The Acting Registrar of the Architects Registration Council (ARC), Josephine Essie M. Kpesese has cautioned foreign architects operating without a license to desist from the practice and contact the ARC Secretariat to regularise their operations.
She said the Secretariat was by law cloaked with the powers to ensure that all architects operating in the country were licenced in accordance with Section 5(1) of the Architects Act 1969, NLCD 357 which states that "the Council shall be concerned with the Architecture profession and is charged with the responsibility of securing the highest practical standards in the practice of Architecture".
Madam Kpesese gave the caution in an interview with the media during a special induction ceremony held at the conference room of the Ministry of Works and Housing on Monday, April 25, 2022, to induct Ghanaian-British Architect, Sir David Adjaye as a newly admitted Architect in Ghana.
He was sworn in by the Acting Registrar while the title of Architect was conferred on him by the Minister for Works & Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye at the instance/witness of the Board Chairman of the ARC, Richard Nii Dadey.
Also present were Board members of the ARC and members of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) led by the President, S.M Quartey.
“Today the ARC, proudly recognizes Ghanaian-British Architect, Sir David Adjaye who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 and is the recipient of several reputable awards and to induct him as a newly admitted Architect in Ghana,” Madam Kpesese said.
She noted that this was the second special induction ceremony in the annals of the Council and seized the occasion to urge other foreign architects to acquire the necessary license requires to operate in the country.
She said foreign architects could be registered on a project basis which demands a yearly review or as foreign architects who want to be registered permanently.
“As a Council, we don’t just accept these foreign Architects but due processes including interviews, verification of documents by checking from recognized bodies and other processes are followed,” she said.
In his address, Mr Dadey, the Board Chairman of the ARC congratulated Sir Adjaye for completing the processes to acquire his license and hoped his practice in Ghana will add up to the worldwide landmarks that he already has to his credit.
Mr Dadey asked the inductee to be guided by the theme for the event: “The Duty, Command and Commitment to commemorate Architecture each day in our lives” by examining the transient and unpredictable nature of our day-to-day activities such as the Covid-19 pandemic and be continuously challenged to generate solutions that will address the unknown requirement of the future.
“I wish to emphasize that as you take the oath you are immediately called upon to use architecture to improve the environment and lives around you. You can do this by constantly innovating as you respond to the perennial and inevitable changes that may arise,” he said.
The Minister for Works & Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye in his remarks expressed optimism that Sir Adjaye’s admission into the Licensed Architects Register of the ARC will guarantee the required worldwide networking benefit in both theory and practice to other registered members within the architectural industry.
With his acclaimed reputation as a result of his uncompromising stand on high design standards in the architectural space, Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed the belief that Sir Adjaye’s licensed membership of ARC will be another feather in the cap of the Council, whose obligation is to deliver standards and services that demonstrate and reinforce architecture as a noble profession within the building and construction industry.