Flood Fighters Movement educate Baba Yara Basic schools pupils on ways to curb flooding

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 05 - 2023 , 19:27

A social movement organisation, Flood Fighters Movements (FFM), has held an educational session with pupils of the Baba Yara Basic schools in Madina in Accra, on the negative impact of flooding and its impact on the environment.

The pupils were told about the perennial flooding in Ghana and the destruction it has caused to lives and properties.

Interacting with the pupils on Friday June 30, the team from FFM encouraged them to join the campaign and also help contribute to the prevention of flooding in their various communities.



They were advised to avoid flood-prone areas during rainy days to avoid drowning.

The team held an interactive session where the pupils shared their knowledge about the causes of flooding and ways they can contribute to curb the menace.

It was at this period the team educated them about the business side of picking plastics and selling them to companies or agents who buy them for reuse.

Instead of allowing plastics to choke the gutters and cause flooding, they were told they can gather them and sell to make some monies to purchase items for their school.

The team also donated some exercise books, pens, pencils, umbrellas, raincoats, dust bins and nose masks to the pupils.

Flood Fighters Movement (FFM) is a social movement group advocating for a flood-free country.

FFM educates and encourages practices that can prevent flooding which has caused destruction to lives and properties.