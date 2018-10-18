First Lady inaugurates two projects at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated two facilities to promote effective maternal and child health delivery at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
The facilities are an Obstetrics and Gynaecology Emergency Block, funded from the hospital’s internally generated funds and a 16-bed Mother’s Hostel, which was solely funded by Mr Gustav Anokye-Yeboah, a Cape Coast-based philanthropist.
The provision of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Block is expected to expand specialist services and also serve as a training facility, while the hostel will provide accommodation for mothers whose children are admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Needless deaths
In her address, Mrs Akufo-Addo commended Mr Anokye-Yeboah for his support.
She noted that every year, many women died in Ghana due to pregnancy and childbirth-related complications.
“Many of these deaths can be avoided through effective, appropriate maternity care and preventive, diagnostic and timely therapeutic interventions,” she stated.
She said any support for maternal and child health was commendable and remained a top priority for her and her Rebecca Foundation.
Mrs Akufo-Addo also commended the hospital’s management for generating funds to build the emergency block, saying it was a sign of great resourcefulness.
It was important for the nation to make the most use of its human and material resources to continuously and deliberately strengthen maternal healthcare systems so they are capable of offering a continuum care through pregnancy and delivery, she stated.
Challenges
The Acting Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr Eric Ngyedu, said the hospital was confronted with challenges, including high institutional maternal and neonatal deaths and the absence of a neonatal intensive care unit.
He called for support for the hospital to promote quality healthcare delivery.
The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, said the government would continue to expand health facilities to bring health services to all.
Mr Anokye-Yeboah, whose wife is a nurse at the hospital, said he initiated that hostel to relieve desperate mothers who had to grapple with finding decent accommodation close to the hospital while their children were on admission.