First Lady donates to physically challenged, Psychiatric Hospital

The Rebecca Foundation distributed food and household items to students of three institutions for the physically challenged and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.
The beneficiary institutions were the Mampong School for the Deaf, State School for the Deaf, Adjei Kojo, and the Akropong School for the Blind.
The items donated were rice, oil, sugar, shoes, clothes, gowns and diapers.
The Mampong School for the Deaf received two gallons of oil, two 50 kilos of sugar and 20 bags of rice.
They were also given five boxes of shoes and five boxes of Samaritan’s Purse, which had assorted play and learning materials for children.
The First Lady also gave the State School for the Deaf and the Akropong School for the Blind two gallons of oil, two 50 kilo bags of sugar and 20 bags of rice each.
They also received five boxes of the Samaritan’s Purse and five boxes of shoes each.
Psychiatric Hospital
The foundation, headed by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, also presented the same items to patients of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.
She also gave the hospital gowns and diapers for nursing mothers.
At a brief ceremony to present the items, Mrs Akufo-Addo thanked the managers of the institutions for their good work and urged them to put the items to good use.