Fire Service: 1,296 recruits pass out

Juliet Akyaa Safo & Diana Mensah Apr - 15 - 2023 , 08:49

A total number of 1,296 Recruit firemen and women yesterday passed out at the National Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) at James Town after completing a 12-week Basic Firefighting Training programme.

The Recruit Course 54 were persons that qualified for enlistment, having possessed the necessary qualifications and passed the pre-recruitment medical examination and selection process.

Made up of 678 males and 618 females from various regions across the country, the recruits reported at the FATS on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to begin the training.

The training programme was aimed at exposing the recruits to the rudiments of firefighting and hands-on approach to develop their operational competence.

They were taught subjects such as practical firemanship, fire safety, road traffic extrication, breathing apparatus, foam and foam-making equipment, first aid and fire service communication.

Parade

The recruits performed thrilling drills and simulation exercises imitating their capability to respond to emergencies and disasters at the passing out ceremony.

Awards were given to best performing Recruits for the training programmes.

Recruit Fire Man (RFM) Amoako Owusu Enoch was adjudged the Overall Best Recruit; while Tibilla Sulle Ernest took the prize for Best in Academics.

The Commandant’s Award also went to RFW Dika Asabea Leticia and RFM Frank Ofori Korli took the prize for Best in Foot Drills.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, commended the Commandant of the Fire Academy and Training School and Instructors for working tirelessly to train the recruits.

He encouraged officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to commit themselves to the cause of the Service with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

In view of firefighting, he commended fire officers for demonstrating selfless bravery in ensuring the evacuation and safety of all trapped victims during the recent Kejetia Market Fire.

He said their timely intervention prevented further damage to property, in spite of the challenges they faced.

He expressed the government’s commitment to improve the human resource base of the Service, adding that the government had begun the construction of two new Training School Projects and a Fire College.

Contemporary communication

Mr Dery commended the Service for sending contemporary fire safety messages by utilising its social media platforms and other traditional means.

He urged them to intensify such campaigns as the public was now responding positively to their messages.

He, however, called on the public to adhere to the fire safety messages to prevent undesired fires.

He urged the recruits to remain humble, open minded and integrate the lessons and experiences that came with the profession.

He also entreated them to accept postings to any part of the country and work hard to excel.

“I urge you to continue to train hard and remain vigilant at all times. Avert your minds to the tenets of this profession so as to shed a positive light on the Service for all to see.

“Be team players and continue to build unity which remains a driving force in the successful practice of your profession,” he said.