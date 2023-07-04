Fire officer jailed two days for beating court bailiff

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Justice Agbenorsi Jul - 04 - 2023 , 18:31

The Accra High Court has sentenced a Fire Service Officer, Emmanuel Ayitah Quansah, to two days imprisonment for beating a court bailiff.

Ayitah was found guilty of contempt of court for beating the bailiff who wanted to serve him with documents in a civil case.

The court presided over by Justice Sarah Aryee, held that assault on judicial officers must not be encouraged.

“This canker has to be nipped in the bud. The Respondent is found guilty of contempt of Court, since he failed to purge himself when the court gave him the opportunity to do so before the court.,” the court ordered.

