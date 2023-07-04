Fire officer jailed two days for beating court bailiff
Fire officer jailed two days for beating court bailiff

Fire officer jailed two days for beating court bailiff

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson &  Justice Agbenorsi

The Accra High Court has sentenced a Fire Service Officer, Emmanuel Ayitah Quansah, to two days imprisonment for beating a court bailiff.

Ayitah was found guilty of contempt of court for beating the bailiff who wanted to serve him with documents in a civil case.

The court presided over by Justice Sarah Aryee, held that assault on judicial officers must not be encouraged.

“This canker has to be nipped in the bud. The Respondent is found guilty  of contempt  of Court, since he failed to purge himself when the court gave him the opportunity to do so before the court.,” the court ordered.

More to follow...

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Tag Cloud

| Ghana Politics Today  

News in Ghana | News Today | Ghana News

| Daily Graphic News |

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |