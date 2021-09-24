Find out where to get your AstraZeneca jabs today

Ghana's COVID-19 vaccination campaign resumes today with the administration of AstraZeneca jabs at locations nationwide.
This phase of the exercise is open to the public, specifically persons 18 years or older who have never received a vaccine or have received only one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
All eligible persons are also advised to take along a valid Photo ID card when visiting any designated centre within their respective regions for vaccination.
"Persons due for the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca should preferably send the ID card presented for the 1st dose as well as their COVID-19 vaccination card," a statement issued by the Ghana Health Service said.
"The respective Regional Health Directorates of the Ghana Health Service shall provide further information on the vaccination and the designated sites in their respective regions".
The statement further disclosed that since March 2021 when Ghana started its vaccination rolloutver one million persons have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V or Johnson & Johnson vaccine with nearly 800,000 of them being fully vaccinated.
Find out where to get your jab in Accra on the schedule below;