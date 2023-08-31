Fetu Afahye: MTN's Ayo Insurance insures Oguaa chiefs

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Aug - 31 - 2023 , 14:33

MTN'S subsidiary insurance company, Ayo Insurance has handed a GH¢315,000 insurance package to cover 19 chiefs and queenmothers of the Oguaa Traditional Council for this year's Fetu Afahye.

The package is for any eventuality during the festivities and the next three months.

The activities for this year's Fetu Afahye would be climaxed with the grand durbar of chiefs and people on Saturday.

The Senior Manager for MTN in charge, Central and Western regions, Prince Owusu Nyarko addressing the media after the presentation said MTN was supporting 40 traditional councils across Ghana this year to celebrate their festivals as part of its efforts to strengthen cultural values.

The Telecommunications company today (Wednesday) as part of that commitment presented GH15,000 cedis to the Oguaa Traditional Council to support this year's Oguaa Fetu festival today.

The MTN's presentation also included GH1000 cedis of airtime and a drink hamper to the council.

Ayo Insurance also presented GH2,000 cedis to the traditional council.

The effort Mr Nyarko said was also to promote the country's cultural heritage and to preserve cultural traditions while strengthening the ties between the company and the traditional councils and the people.

MTN is Africa

Mr Nyarko said the MTN was an African company committed to bettering the communities they work in.

"MTN is an African company and we believe in our tradition.We know that the support we give to the traditional councils go a long way to develop the communities where the festivals happen," he stated.

Education

The company would set up customers experience centres with its products and also undertake extensive education on on mobile money fraud.

He urged Ghanaians to register with its mobile money scheme with and to patronize its products.

The Chairman of Afahye Planning Committee, Perry Mensah, thanked the MTN for its continued support to the festival over the years.

He said the Fetu afahye remain the biggest in West Africa but it had been underrated.

"We hope that as we go forward the engagement will be deeper and the festival will be placed at the pedestal it belongs" he added.