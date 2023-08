Females account for two-thirds of new HIV infections in Ghana

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Aug - 16 - 2023 , 13:34

The Ghana AIDS Commission has indicated that females account for two-thirds of total new HIV infections in Ghana.

Out of the total 16,574 new HIV infections recorded in Ghana in the 2022 National and Sub-National HIV/AIDS estimates and projections, females accounted for 10,927 of the cases while males accounted for 5,647.

The Ghana AIDS Commission shared the statistics on August 14, 2023.