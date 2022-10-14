Female Journalists, B4 Foundation create awareness on breast cancer

Female Journalists For Women and Rural Development in Africa FJWoRDA in collaboration with B4 foundation a non governmental plastic waste organization have emabarked on health outreach in Brafoyaw in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District to create breast cancer awareness.
About 150 community members mostly women had their breasts examined.
They were also screens for sugar and blood pressure and educated on breast cancer.
Nineteen of them were referred for further investigation at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
The Executive Director of FJWoRDA, Shirley Asiedu-Addo said this month of October had been earmarked for breast cancer awareness and that it was prudent for FJWORDA to impact the society through a health screening exercise which forms part the groups activities to give back to the society.
SGBV
The beneficiaries were sensitized on sexual and gender based violence among other sexual and reproductive health issues.
Mrs Asiedu-Addo in her address maintained that breast cancer continued to wreck havoc on families and communities.
She said as journalists they they were humans as well they are also mothers, sisters and wives, children and neighbors and that the problems of the society affected them too.
She added that the outreach was to create awareness and encourage the women to seek prompt treatment if detected anything usual.
"Whilst the mass media is important in creating awareness on pertinent issues affecting their communities, the effect of getting our hands to the plough and reaching to the communities physically can not be underestimated" She stated.
She noted that women must begin to take care of themselves first before taking care of others and that they should live to be able to take care of their families and contribute their quota to society.
She encouraged women to take care of themselves first to be able to live so they can take care of their families and contribute their quota to society and also go for regular checkups to seek prompt health care to avert disastrous consequences.
The Executive Director of FJ-WORDA also called on other benevolent organizations to support the association in diverse ways in it's bid to contribute to change that society needs.
Health Personnel from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital screened participants and referred a number of them for further screening.
B4 Foundation
The Chief Executive of B4 Foundation, collaborators of the programme Ursula Adadzewa Fynn indicated that the core function of the foundation is to help women and the under privileged in the society hence the support.
Continuous education
She assured that similar outreaches would be organized annually in the future to raise awareness of major societal issues.
An Officer with the Central Regional Directorate of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Richard Twum Boadi urged the participants who were mostly women to attach importance to domestic violence issues and report such issues early for immediate action.
Sex education
He said he was hopeful parents would also educate adolescents on their sexuality and repercussions of engaging in premarital sex.
The Central Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Richlove Amanoo advised parents to treat children with respect to imporoving communications with them.
She further urged the parents to provide with their basic needs as they would fall prey to sexual abuse.