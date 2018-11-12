Female challenged small business owners to get support

Five hundred physically challenged women who own small businesses are to benefit from a GHC2 million fund to expand their ventures.
The Minister of Business Development,
He was talking to journalists after a health walk in Accra last Saturday which formed part of activities marking the 2018 Women Entrepreneurship.
He explained that the programme was in view of the government’s resolve to end the
He said the Business Development Ministry had already trained personnel to scout for PWDs across the country who run their own businesses and submit their details for them to receive support.
Focus on women
He said women were good managers of businesses and when offered the required support, they could contribute immensely to the welfare of others and the country at large.
“We cannot grow Ghana with 52
He also noted that the general lack of interest among the population to own businesses was a contributory factor to the high rate of unemployment in the country, adding that studies had shown that only two
He pointed out that the situation was worrying, given that there were no adequate jobs in the system.
He said the ministry for its part, was committed to rolling out supportive programmes towards deepening the entrepreneurial culture in the country.
Health Walk
Last Saturday’s walk, held on the theme: “Financial inclusion for women entrepreneurship”, was to raise awareness of the need to support women entrepreneurs to enable them to overcome their financial barriers and expand their businesses.
The
It attracted tens of entrepreneurs, and with messages such as: “Boosting Ghanaian businesses, the role of women entrepreneurs” written on placards, amid drumming and singing, the team engaged some petty traders on the streets to acknowledge their effort and encouraged them to work harder.