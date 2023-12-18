FDA cautions public against poisonous products during festive season

graphic.com Dec - 18 - 2023 , 08:01

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised the public to be vigilant about poisonous products on the market during the Christmas festivities.

In purchasing products for the festivities, the FDA wants the public to be cautious against the purchase and consumption of potentially poisonous products.

This was because during the festive season most items were often marketed under the guise of promotions and discounted prices.

A Principal Regulatory Officer at the FDA in the Central Region, Francisca Obeng in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), revealed that that products nearing expiration were frequently dumped onto the market at exceptionally low prices, posing a risk to unsuspecting consumers.

Thus she stressed the importance for consumers to purchase only FDA approved products, check expiry and manufacturing dates while carefully staying away from bloated and dented items.

"It is also very important to pay attention to the storage conditions of the products; ensure that the food you are buying is not directly under the sun or on the floor or in any other unwholesome condition".

Mrs Obeng further highlighted the need for consumers of ready-to-eat foods to verify the Food Hygiene Permits and Street Food Vending Permits of sellers, ensuring the safety of their sources.

She advised those purchasing street food to ensure vendors are medically certified, maintain good hygiene practices, and have a handwashing station in a clean environment.

Health safety

Mrs Obeng noted that her outfit was ensuring public health safety across all regions through market surveillance, public education, and routine inspections.

She disclosed that as part of these activities, the FDA in the Central Region had successfully disposed of approximately eight tonnes of expired, unwholesome and unregistered products at the Nkanfoa Landfill site in Cape Coast.

Looking ahead, she assured of continued efforts to encourage local cottage and small-scale industries to register their products with the FDA.

"The FDA will intensify the provision of industrial and technical support to industries while ensuring the continuous flow of information regarding our regulatory products," she emphsised.