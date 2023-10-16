FBnbank staff donate to support children-focused projects

Daily Graphic Oct - 16 - 2023 , 05:31

Staff of the FBNBank Ghana have donated GH¢18,000 to the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central to support the club’s children-focused activities.

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road’s child-focused project is the Berekuso Community Clinic which is at various stages of completion.

Commenting on the donation, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Victor Yaw Asante, said “we at FBNBank firmly believe in the commitment of touching lives and positively impacting communities in different ways.

We recognise the role of Berekuso Community Clinic in service delivery and ensuring the general well-being of the people in the area.

Mr Asante, who is the immediate past District Governor of Rotary District 9102, said the bank believed the donation would go a long way towards supporting the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central to complete the project.

The President of the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, Kwadwo Akrofi Koram, said, “at Rotary, service to our communities is one of our core mandates, and extending a helping hand to communities in need is a responsibility for us all”

Contribution

FBNBank has contributed cash totalling GH¢65,000 over the last four years to support the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central’s children-focused projects.

Some of the projects for which the Bank’s Staff made donations were GH¢10,000 in 2019 for refurbishment of the educational and dining facilities at the Akropong School for the Blind.

In 2020, Staff of the Bank donated GHc10,865 for renovation and construction of classrooms and library for the Golden Spring School in Tetegu as well as for the purchase of essential equipment for the children’s cancer unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Bank’s staff commenced donations for the construction of the Berekuso Community Clinic in 2021 with a donation of GH¢12,000; donation of GH¢14,000 in 2022 and the donation of GHS18,000 in 2023.

Other

In a related development, the staff of FBNBank also donated GH¢10,000, comprising cash, food items, and personal effects, to the House of Faith Child Development Centre at Akosombo.

The Child Development Centre started 10 years ago, and they currently have 280 children, with six in tertiary and five in apprenticeship.

Seventy-five of the children are currently in senior high school and 186 are in basic school.

The Head of Human Capital Management and Development, Eldora Emelia Tetteh, said, “at FBNBank, we prioritise giving back to the society.

Receiving the items, the Executive Director of the House of Faith Child Development Centre, Rev. Dr Lawrence Larry Lawal, was appreciative of the bank’s kind gesture.