FBNBank management calls on President

The management of FBNBank has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.
Led by Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of FirstBank and Subsidiaries, the parent company of FBNBank, the occasion offered the management the opportunity to introduce both the Ghanaian leadership and the management of the parent company in Nigeria to the President.
President Akufo-Addo called for collaboration among countries and companies across borders in West Africa to deal with challenges that had emerged in the last two years.
He said coming together “will give us the strongest base in which to deal with the problems that have emerged in these last two years”.
Impact
He added that with the difficulties that the world was experiencing, “it is obvious, and the source of it is also something that all of us know. It has been different impacts on different economies and countries but the root causes of it are well known. They are matters that we have to also resolve together.”
At the meeting were the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, and the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.
The FBNBank delegation included Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Mr Oluwatosin Adewuyi, Executive Director, Corporate Banking and FirstBank, and Mr Ini Ebong, Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, FirstBank.
The rest are Mr Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and CEO, FBNBank Ghana; Mr Kofo Majekodunmi, Board Chairman of FBNBank Ghana and Ms Rosie Ebe-Arthur, Non-Executive Director, FBNBank Ghana.
First Bank
FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 127 years of operation.FBNBank Ghana has 21 branches and two agencies across the country, with almost 500 staff members.