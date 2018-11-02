FAWA donates to Methodist Rafiki Satellite Village

The Former Ambassadors Wives Association (FAWA) has donated assorted items to the Methodist Rafiki Satellite Village at Gyaahadze in Winneba in the Central Region
.
The items, which were presented by the Vice-President of FAWA, Mrs Elizabeth Wilson, included used clothing, two bags of rice, one bag of sugar, four gallons of cooking oil, biscuits, plastic chairs, plates and cups, detergents, drinks, loaves of bread and toiletries.
The President of FAWA, Mrs Beatrice Abbey, on behalf of the association, urged all the students to study hard and never give up in life.
“We have heard of you and we brought you some items. I urge you all to take your education seriously and obey your authorities. Let discipline be your hallmark and always listen to advice.
“You may have some little quarrels with your colleagues but that shouldn’t prevent you from being friends with them forever because there is a lot you can learn from each other”, she said.
Mrs Abbey also advised the children to read the Bible regularly and live their lives as good Christians in order to be respectable people to give back to society one day.
She said the donation formed part of the association’s social responsibility to the society.
Challenges
He called on other organisations to help them in taking care of the children.
“In every institution there are challenges, and so is the Methodist Rafiki Satellite Village. This organisation needs more vehicles to run its daily activities. We also need funds for more infrastructural development as we are planning to build more cottages in order to cater for more children. We will be very grateful if more of these associations come in to help us,” he added.
The Former Ambassador Wives Association (FAWA), after the presentation, socialised with the children and prayed for God's protection and guidance for their lives.