Father in trouble after burning son's feet for eating family's stew

A 33-year-old man, Edward Boafo has been remanded in police custody at Assin Fosu in the Central region for burning the feet of his five year old son.
Boafo was said to have accused his son, Kwame, of eating stew meant for the whole family.
Five year old Kwame was said to have insistently told his father that he did not eat the stew but Edward allegedly held the feet of the son on a coal pot with fire till the feet were sore and covered with blisters in his attempt to extract the “truth”.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Presenting the facts of the case to the court, Inspector Gilbert Ayongo told the court presided over by his Worship Samuel Kotey that on Thursday, February 14, 2019, Boafo returned from work to find out that someone had eaten the stew.
Suspecting his son Kwame, Boafo questioned Kwame several times but he (Kwame) denied eating the stew.
Boafo then held Kwame’s feet above coal pot with fire.
The co-tenants seeing the harm that had been done to the boy reported the incident to the police and Boafo was arrested.
The Assin Fosu district court presided over by his worship Samuel Djanie Kotey on Monday remanded him in police custody to appear again on March 19, 2019.
Meanwhile Kwame is now in the custody of the social welfare department at Assin Fosu receiving care.