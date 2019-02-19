RE: 2 In big trouble over UNIBANK cash

We write as solicitors of Mr Henry Owusu-Ansah Awere on whose instructions we respond to the above publication which appeared on the front page of the January 23, 2019 issue of the Daily Graphic.
The publication had the picture of our client on the front page and a story published in paragraph two of page three of the said newspaper, stating that ”The Police are on a manhunt for a former Executive Director of the defunct bank, Mr Owusu Ansah Awere, for allegedly unilaterally transferring shares valued at GH¢ 57 million purchased by the bank in West African Reinsurance Company with the head office in Sierra Leone, to HODA Holdings in June 2012'’.
We have the instructions of our client to deny any wrongdoing in the allegations contained in the publication referred to above.
Secondly, contrary to the impression created by your publication, our client was not aware that any such investigation was going on.
Indeed, our client had no knowledge, prior to your newspaper publication, that the police wanted him to answer or assist with any investigations in the matter.
Subsequent to the publication, our client voluntarily presented himself to the relevant state agencies and is currently assisting the Police with their investigations.
Our client is a law-abiding citizen who has distinguished himself in the banking industry for well over 25 years and has never for once been involved in any infraction of the law or code of ethics of his profession. His integrity has never been questioned in the line of duty.
We shall, therefore, be grateful if you could publish the intimations contained in this letter in your newspaper with the same prominence as the earlier publication, as soon as practicable, to erase the impression created that our client was a “wanted" man and there was a bounty on his head; an impression which is threatening to injure the reputation of our client in the eyes of well-meaning people, family, friends, colleagues and the general public.
Mr Collins Danso,
For Legal Relief Trust,
Solicitors for Dr Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis
Box CT 2730,
Cantonments -Accra.