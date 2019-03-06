Farouk Aliu Mahama to receive humanitarian award at Northern Excellence Awards

The son of the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has been nominated for the Northern Excellence Awards in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian support to the people of Yendi and the Northern Region as a whole.
The award, which will be held today, March 6, 2019, at the Global Dreams Hotel in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, is in recognition of persons who have contributed greatly to the development of the region and its people.
Alhaji Farouk through his Foundation, the Partnership For Poverty Reduction (PPR), has carried out a host of philanthropic works in some critical areas such as assisting rural women with startup capital and the provision of training for sheanut processors in the region.
Similarly, he has provided agricultural inputs for some farmers in the region as well as supporting the education of some needy students.
