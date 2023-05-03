Family of woman allegedly killed by husband in Nungua demands justice

The family of Eunice Armeh Narh, a 25-year-old woman allegedly killed by her husband in Nungua in the Greater Accra region, is demanding justice.

The accused reportedly inflicted machete wounds on Eunice when she attempted to serve him with a letter from legal aid to take custody of their 3-year-old son.

The family in a television interview with UTV said Eunice had moved in with her stepfather due to years of domestic abuse.

According to Eunice's father, the husband objected when Eunice and her mother visited his home, and without warning, attacked and killed Eunice while she was carrying their child. He was also injured in the attack.

The family is calling for justice to be served, and some blame the Domestic Violence and Victim Unit (DOVVSU) for failing to settle an initial complaint of abuse brought against the suspect.

The stepfather of the deceased, Ebenezer Dwomoh, is also calling for justice and blaming DOVVSU for not taking appropriate action. Some close friends of the couple blamed pastors who were mediating the dispute between the couple for the incident because of their failed attempts to resolve the issues.

Collins Agyei, the acting family head, has called on the police to expedite action on the matter and release the body for burial.