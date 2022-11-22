Family Health Medical School students complete clerkship rotation

Fifty-four final-year students of the country’s premier private medical school, Family Health Medical School, have completed their mandatory district clerkship rotation in three regions.
The clerkship rotation afforded the students hands-on practical experience in all specialties under the guidance of seasoned consultants and specialists.
It also introduced them to the types and management of medical problems seen in district hospitals.
The students examined patients, undertook ward rounds, assisted in the theatre and laboratory, along with other assignments.
In addition, they worked with district health management teams to carry out health promotion and prevention programmes such as health education and promotion, communicable disease control and environmental sanitation.
During the clerkship rotation, the students also familiarised themselves with the administrative setup of the health sector from the region down to the local level.
Locations
Speaking to the Daily Graphic last Friday, a source at the medical school said this year’s exercise took the students to district/municipal hospitals and Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) facilities in the Central Region, where the students were stationed at St Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu, the St Luke Catholic Hospital at Apam, and the Winneba and Agona Swedru Municipal hospitals.
In the Eastern Region, the students were stationed at Suhum and Nsawam government hospitals and the Volta River Authority (VRA) Hospital in Akosombo.
In the Volta Region, they were at the Keta Municipal Hospital, the Battor Catholic Hospital and the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital in Sogakope.
The source said selected final-year students stationed within the Keta Municipality, in collaboration with the Keta Municipal Hospital and Anloga Health Directorate, joined the chiefs and people of Anlo State to celebrate this year’s Hogbetsotso festival.
The medical students pitched their tent at the festival grounds to provide free health screening and counselling to the residents and visitors to the festival and community.
It said beneficiaries at the screening were taken through HIV testing and counselling, breast screening and counselling, blood glucose monitoring, blood pressure testing and other health-related screenings and counselling.
In the Central Region, the students embarked on a media tour at Radio Peace, a community-based radio station, to educate the community on peptic ulcer disease, its causes, signs and symptoms, and its prevention and treatment.
With a high prevalence of teenage pregnancy in the Effutu Municipality, the students educated the adolescents on reproductive health-related issues and the need to concentrate on their academics and channel their energies rightly.