Family Health Hospital holds Urology, Fertility Clinics

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Sep - 20 - 2023 , 07:39

Family Health University College, in association with its partners, has organised a week-long specialist health programme at the Family Health Hospital in Teshie, Accra.

In collaboration with Indian health facilities, namely; Health Plus-Inde, Marengo Asia Hospitals and ART Fertility Clinics, the programme consisted of urology and fertility clinics for the public and a lecture for fertility experts on the theme; “Infertility issues and solutions with modern science.”

During the three-day urology specialist clinic, the Chairman of the Renal Transplant Unit from Marengo Hospitals in India, Dr Rajeev Sood,reviewed clients with enlarged prostate glands, urethral strictures, prostate cancer, cryptorchidism, penile Implants who visited the clinic for treatment of erectile dysfunction, kidney transplants, kidney stones and male infertility issues.

Together with Ghanaian specialists, Dr Sood, with over 23 years of experience, supervised two successful ground-breaking kidney transplant surgeries at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Patients

Patients who thronged the Family Health Hospital were very satisfied with the services rendered by Dr Sood.

An IVF and Infertility Specialist from ART Fertility Clinics in India, Dr Sonu Ahalawat, also led a two-day Fertility Clinic at the Family Health Hospital.

He gave advice on Oocyte Pick-up(OPU), Embryo Transfer, Intrauterine Insemination, Follicular Aspiration, Laparoscopic Procedures and Surgeries.

Dr Ahalawat also gave an open lecture and educated participants on ‘modern trends in improving oocyte yield in poor responders and frozen embryo transfer protocols and evidence.

Keynote

In a keynote address, a fertility specialist, Dr Derek Amoateng, on behalf of the President of the FHUC, Prof. E. Y. Kwawukume, entreated individuals having difficulties conceiving naturally not to be discouraged.

He outlined modern trends in Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) and gave the assurance of better success rates currently.

Additionally, Dr Amoateng implored society to take it easy on couples or individuals yet to bear children as stresses from such attitudes also hindered conception.

The Medical Coordinator for Family Health Hospital, Dr Rebecca Acquaah-Arhin, said the rationale for such health collaborations was for the provision of medical services and procedures that were currently unavailable in the country.

She bemoaned how patients had to struggle to raise resources to travel to India for procedures like kidney and penile transplants, a practice she was optimistic would end soon.

Dr Acquaah-Arhin added that subsequently, such collaborations would build the capacity of local doctors, especially in the specialties of Urology and Assisted Reproductive Technology, thereby making the country a medical hub in the sub-region.

About Family Health

Family Health Hospital’s Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre (Fertility Clinic) is a centre equipped with the latest technology in fertility care.

The fertility centre has a team of specialists and highly trained professionals who are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of couples or individuals having conception challenges.

The team includes gynecologists, andrology specialists, embryologists and specially trained nurses.

Attached to the centre is one of the most equipped modern laboratories, with specialised services such as frozen embryo transfer, sperm freezing, embryo freezing, semen analysis, according to the latest World Health Organisation standards, and Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI).