Fact-check: Purported damage of Tamale Interchange false

Mohammed Fugu Oct - 03 - 2023 , 20:50

In the last few days, an image showing a purported damage to over head bridge has been circulating on social media with a caption indicating that it was the newly constructed Tamale Interchange which has a section damaged.

In the image, a deep crack is seen on the pillars of the walkway of the structure, making it unsafe for commuters, particularly heavy-duty vehicles.

Fact-check

However, a fact-check shows that the said image was not the Tamale Interchange.

The image is the Dorman Long Bridge located in Nigeria. The bridge connects Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba.

On Tuesday morning, as part of the fact check, Graphic Online's reporter in Tamale, Mohammed Fugu also took a tour of the structure and discovered that no such damage had occurred on it as being reported on social media.

Further checks with the authorities also confirmed that the structure was in good shape.

In addition, in the viral picture a metal barricade has been erected around the interchange but a visit to the area shows that no such barricades exist on the Tamale interchange.

Also, a Lagos-based website, lagostelevision on September 18, 2023 reported on the state of the bridge with the headline “FEDERAL MINISTRY OF WORKS PRESS RELEASE ON DORMAN LONG BRIDGE.”

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Works has been drawn to a video being circulated on the social media, indicating that a section of Dorman-long Bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba) is in critical condition and requires urgent attention.

In response to this, the Lagos State Field Headquarters Engineers led by the Federal Controller of Works of the Ministry on Monday 18th September, 2023 inspected the bridge to ascertain the veracity of this claim” the website reported.

Verdict

Multiple fact-checks have all pointed to the fact that the said image purported to be a damage section of the Tamale Interchange is outright false and should be disregarded.