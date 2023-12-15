Noise from 355 Lounge in Labone, Regional Minister petitioned to intervene

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 15 - 2023

Some residents of Labone in Accra who are at the receiving end of noise pollution emanating from the 355 Lounge, located on the 66 Orphan Crescent, have moved further to ensure that sanity prevails in the area.

They have petitioned the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, for the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to step in, as the activities of the 355 Lounge were creating an inconvenience in the area.

The residents want the Regional Minister to ensure that the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) enforces byelaws on noise pollution in the area.

The petition to the Regional Minister comes at the heels of numerous attempts by the residents to get the 355 Lounge to see reason to work on the noise level at the lounge.

Again, LaDMA has not been proactive in performing its legitimate duty to bring 355 Lounge to order, according to the petition.

The petition, dated December 13, 2023, said: “Several months of effort to get LaDMA to restrain 355 Lounge from a operating a night club in the area without statutory permit and curb the excessive noise from the audio system from the lounge have proved futile.’’

According to the petitioners, they reported the matter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who asked 355 Lounge to stop their activities in September 2023.

“LaDMA deployed a monitoring team in September 2023, who indicated that the noise levels were beyond EPA allowed levels. In addition, numerous meetings had been held with LaDMA urging the assembly to act in the face of blatant breaches of its bye-laws by 355 Lounge, but nothing has come out of those meetings,’’ they said.

The petitioners said: “Whilst individuals within the Labone area have supported our petition, we have been told the MCE is reluctant to act because of Lawyer Frank Davies, who met us and informed us that he was representing the 355 Lounge.’’

“Although 355 Lounge and LaDMA are aware of the fact that the activities of the lounge is without the requisite permits, they are stopping at nothing and the only thing we are getting from the MCE is that the assembly is working to regularize the status of 355,’’ they said.

According to the petitioners, 355 is asking the residents to live with the noise nuisance because it is the by- product of running a night club.

The otherwise plush residential area, Labone, in Accra, is losing its serenity and ambience, as the residents are battling with noise from the numerous pubs, restaurants and lounges that have engulfed the area in recent times.

Noise pollution at Labone has reached alarming levels that the residents are helpless, as the authorities are unable to control the ugly situation.

There are documents from the LaDMA that point to the fact that 355 Lounge operators are not doing things right and have flouted the byelaws of the assembly.

LaDMA conducted a noise audit and came to the conclusion that noise from 355 Lounge was high and was indeed disturbing residents closer to the lounge.

Per the documentation, the decibels recorded by the audit team, led by Mr. Evans Tordzro, the noise from the lounge between 12am and 2am was high.

The noise audit team from LaDMA observed that 355 operates a lounge that qualifies for a night with loud music.

The assembly recommended that activities relating to the operation of the lounge should cease with immediate effect until further notice.

It was also recommended the LaDMA should organise stakeholder engagement with the residents in the area, especially the adjoining houses.

LaDMA was to determine if the 355 building is suitable for the intended purposes of a night club or lounge, and that if the assembly permits 355 to be used for the purpose intended, there should be proper sound proofing, such as the use of acoustic materials to contain noise within the lounge.

The entries and exits to the lounge are fitted with double sound-proof doors to prevent noise escaping from the main chamber.

It was also recommended all appropriate permits such as the EPA, Tourism, Suitability and Building permits should be obtained to ensure safe operations of the lounge or night club.

The noise audit was conducted by the LaDMA on September 29, 30 and October 1, 2023 and because the assembly has not ensured that things are done right by 355 Lounge, the noise pollution is getting worse.

It is equally important to note that 355 Lounge was summoned to the La Magistrate Court on September 29, 2023 to appear before the court on November 7, 2023 to answer questions relating to making of excessive noise and failure to obtain building permit.