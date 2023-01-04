Examination malpractice: Court fines students GH¢3,120 for impersonation

The Circuit Court in Bolgatanga has fined four Senior High School (SHS) students a total of GH¢3,120 for examination malpractice during the English Language exams at the Bolga Girl’s SHS centre.
Adangabey Solomon, Agandiok Mandela, Atanga Ebenezer and Mba Awine Roger –all students, were charged with conspiracy.
Solomon is said to have impersonated Mandela, while Ebenezer impersonated Roger to write the examination on his behalf.
Consequently, Solomon and Ebenezer were additionally charged with impersonation.
Guilty
They all pleaded guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court, presided over by Sumaila Mbache Ahmadu.
The students were charged following a complaint by officials of the West African Examination Council WAEC.
They were convicted on their own plea in the presence of their lawyers.
Mandela, Roger and Ebenezer were fined GH¢ 720 each. In default of the fine, they will spend three months in prison.
Solomon on the other hand was fined GH¢960. In default of the fine, he will spend six months in prison.
Facts
The facts presented to the court were that on December 10, 2022, while WEAC officials were conducting investigations during the English Language paper two at the Bolga Girl's Senior High School, they saw Solomon writing on behalf of Mandela.
Ebenezer was also caught writing on behalf of Roger.
They were arrested by the WAEC officials with the help of the police officer on duty and handed over to the District Police Headquarters, Bolga for further investigation.
During interrogation, Solomon confessed he was contracted by Mandala to write for him and Ebenezer also confessed that he was also contracted by Roger.
After investigation, they were charged with the offence and arraigned.