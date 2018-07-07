Graphic Online

Ex-AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor threatens to kill herself and her children

Author: Graphic.com.gh

Controversial ex-‘AIDS Ambassador’ Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has issued what is being considered a pre-suicide note – threatening to end her life and those of her three young children today, July 7.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah wishes her soul and those of the children ‘rest in peace’, predicting July 7 will be their last day on earth. 

“These are my three children. Today is our last day on earth. I have my last interview at 3fm this afternoon. I will then proceed to the village where my children are. Am going to kill them and kill myself. We are going to a place where there is no sorrow, a place where people will never call my children AIDS children, a place where I will not be judged wrongly, a place where there is no hunger. A place where my children will not be sacked for school fees, a place where we will not pay for accommodation. A place where no one will beat me for using their bathroom. May our souls rest in peace.”

The post includes a photo of her with the children.

It is unclear what pushed the troubled ex-ambassador, actress and musician to share the troubling post.


Joyce Dzidzor Mensah had previously claimed an HIV Positive status, later recanted it, following which she was stripped of the ambassadorial role by the Ghana AIDS Commission.

She has since reclaimed the AIDS status, but was in the news only last week following her revelation that she had bedded a number of celebrities.