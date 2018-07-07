Ex-AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor threatens to kill herself and her children

Controversial ex-‘AIDS Ambassador’ Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has issued what is being considered a pre-suicide note – threatening to end her life and those of her three young children today, July 7
.
“These are my three children. Today is our last day on earth. I have my last interview at 3fm this afternoon. I will then proceed to the village where my children are. Am going to kill them and kill
The post includes a photo of her with the children.
It is unclear what pushed the troubled ex-ambassador, actress and musician to share the troubling post.
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah had previously claimed an HIV Positive status, later recanted it, following which she was stripped of the ambassadorial role by the Ghana AIDS Commission.
She has since reclaimed the AIDS