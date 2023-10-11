E.T. Mensah’s remains back in Ghana from South Africa

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 11 - 2023

The remains of the late former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, E.T. Mensah has been received in Ghana from South Africa.

It was conveyed to the morgue after a brief ceremony.

