EPA reshuffles Western Region Director and others after quarry explosion

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Sep - 13 - 2023 , 10:01

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has undertaken a major reshuffle exercise including a transfer of the Western Regional Director and others after the quarry explosion in Shama.

A letter dated Wednesday, September 13, 2023, signed by the Executive Director, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu and sighted by Graphic Online has asked the Western Region Director to report in Accra for re-assignment.

The Central Regional Director is to take over responsibilities in the Western Region.



Other regional directors including the Ashanti Regional Director have also been reshuffled.



More to follow…